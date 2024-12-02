TSYS signs payments agreement with Premier Bank

A TSYS client since 2003, Premier Bank will leverage PRIME 4’s payment application data security standard (PA-DSS) compliant licensed software solution to manage its MasterCard and Visa card portfolios, covering retail credit, debit and prepaid cards and multi-channel acquiring.

Following the upgrade, the bank will also launch a new Premier Bank dual-currency card product – with dual TAKA and USD billing accounts – for international transactions. TSYS supports approximately 400 clients in more than 80 countries around the globe, and its history of providing licensed software to the Asian market spans more than 20 years.