TSYS signs payments agreement with Monetary

Under the terms of the agreement, TSYS will provide payment processing services to Monetary’s network of software developers and merchants.

Monetary offers a single, integrated platform which includes their own payment gateway. TSYS will provide processing services to help bring this new solution to market, including authorization and capture, clearing and settlement, and chargeback functionalities.

Monetary will also be integrating additional TSYS services and payment functionalities into the overall platform, including merchant onboarding tools.