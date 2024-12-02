TSYS signs agreement with Enfuce for PRIME software licence

The Finnish-based payments services provider has strategic plans to grow its business across Scandinavia. Enfuce will operate PRIME in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment to bring efficiencies to its operating model and allow it to compete in the region through its technology and superior value. This will be the first live operation of PRIME in a cloud environment, following the end-to-end testing in December 2016.

Enfuce has signed its first client in the region and will continue to extend its proposition to payment providers in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Baltics. It will provide full support for card issuance and secure payment processing, including payment account, loyalty, instalment and contactless products.