TSYS selects ShopKeep for POS technology in the cloud

Under the terms of the agreement, TSYS is set to provide ShopKeep along with its payment processing services to its customers.

ShopKeep POS is a platform for running a shop from an iPad with real-time reporting on the web. The ShopKeep POS iPad app encompasses sales, processes credit cards and mobile payments, prints and emails receipts and prints orders remotely.

TSYS focuses on financial institutions, businesses and governments in 80 countries and provides services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid and healthcare.

In January 2014, TSYS revealed plans to release TSYS Authorization Controls, a new product that enables credit and debit cardholders to turn their account ‘on’ or ‘off’ from any user interface.