TSYS provides risk management services to 118 118 Money

As part of the agreement, the global payments provider will support the UK lenders’ new consumer credit card program called 118 118 Money Card. Terms of long-term agreement were not released.

TSYS is a global payments provider, which offers solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management. The US-based company has approximately 12,000 team members and local offices across 13 countries.

118 118 Money is a service launched in 2013 which provides personalised financial solutions, loans, credit cards, etc.