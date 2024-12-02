TSYS launches cardholder functionality for TSYS CentreSuite

TSYS CentreSuite is TSYS’s online self-service solution for commercial cardholders, and the launch is part of a transformation designed to provide functionality to issuing banks and administrators.

Future services available will include card program trend dashboards, online personal identification number (PIN) management and the ability to deliver alerts via SMS.

CentreSuite is used by card issuers to provide corporate customers the ability to manage card programs of any size while providing account holders a tool for tracking and reporting purchases.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.