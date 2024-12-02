TSYS, Ingenico to provide EMV, NFC, Apple Pay enabled payment solutions

TSYS has Class A certified Ingenico Group’s new PCI 3.0-certified smart products, the iCT 220 Contactless and iPP310 PIN pad, thus providing merchants with enhanced support for an end-to-end payment solution.

TSYS has developed a new payment application, INGEMV2, which will run on selected versions of Ingenico Group smart terminals. The combined TSYS and Ingenico Group offering will enable businesses to process EMV, NFC and Apple Pay transactions, while providing security features such as encryption and tokenization.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Ingenico is a French-based company, whose business is to provide the technology involved in secure electronic transactions.

In recent news, Ingenico Group has teamed up with Stage Stores, a US-based retailer, and Chase Paymentech.