TSYS develops new authentication product

TSYS Authentication Platform relies on customer experience data collected from direct cardholder touchpoints and integrates into TSYS clients’ existing authentication systems. TSYS Authentication Platform is available in Europe and will be launched in North America in 2020.

The new product is designed to verify that users are who they claim to be, reducing application, transaction and account takeover fraud.

The platform utilizes machine learning to provide real-time, informed opinions about any type of remote customer interaction or transaction with a financial institution for both consumer and commercial relationships. Examples include originating an account, updating a customer profile, changing a password or making a purchase.

TSYS partnered with four key companies to develop the product: Featurespace, Emailage, InAuth, and Payfone.