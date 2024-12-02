TSYS and linked2pay team up to offer payments solution

linked2pay allows customers to pay online or by mobile phone using a credit card or ACH with equal ease. Additionally, with linked2pay, merchants may provide their customers other ways to pay to include: mobile, online forms, email, a virtual terminal and a shopping cart checkout.

TSYS supports financial institutions, businesses and governments in more than 80 countries. TSYS offers issuer services and merchant payment acceptance for credit, debit, prepaid, healthcare and business solutions. TSYS’ headquarters are located US, with local offices spread across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.