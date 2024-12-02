TSG continues global expansion

As part of the deal, TSG will collect nearly USD 2 billion of collections per year across 2 million customers worldwide via its stable of companies, Debitsuccess and FFA Paysmart in Australasia and UK-based DFC and Harlands Group.

Harlands Group provides business process outsourcing in direct debit and collections management. The business develops and implements a range of outsourcing solutions for UK and European gym chains.

In 2013, TSG acquired another UK direct debit company, Milton Keynes-based DFC, which provides services to gym operators and local authorities (trusts) such as YMCAs. Both Harlands Group and DFC will continue to operate as independent entities in the market.

