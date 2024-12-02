TSB to issue debit cards with contactless functionality

With the launch of the latest payment technology for new TSB branded debit cards, nearly 2.2 million of its customers are set to be able to use contactless debit cards by the end of June 2014.

The new debit cards are set to replace the customers existing Lloyds TSB debit cards when they expire in H1 2014.

Since December 2013, contactless functionality has been offered as standard to new customers opening a TSB current account, while approximately 200,000 banks customers already have contactless cards.

By holding their card over one of 164,000 contactless terminals in the UK, TSB debit cardholders are set to be able to pay for small transactions up to GBP 20.