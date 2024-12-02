TSB partners Vocalink to protect customers from Authorised Push Payment fraud

The ‘Verify Account Name’ service will protect TSB’s customers who are targeted by Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud. The technology builds on Vocalink’s anti-money laundering solution, which enables suspicious payments to be tracked as they move between bank and building society accounts.

In April 2019, TSB announced a UK banking first, a Fraud Refund Guarantee, to ensure the bank’s customers are protected if they are an innocent victim of fraud, whether it’s unauthorised transactions on their accounts or customers tricked into authorising payments to fraudsters.