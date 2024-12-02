TSB and Square partner to boost payments for SMEs

Square’s technology will enable small business owners who are using TSB and processing payments with Square to track their performances for free, using a suite of real-time analytics, managed inventories and digital receipt or refund tools.

All TSB business banking customers will be sent a free Square Reader for in-person payments and benefit from zero processing fees on the first GBP 1,000 of sales they process using Square.

Earlier in 2019, TSB announced an extension to its drop-in advice clinics at 25 branches to deliver face-to-face advice and support for its business customers, in partnership with Enterprise Nation. The partnership also offers a year’s free membership and includes the ‘Start Something’ workshops which offer advice to young entrepreneurs.