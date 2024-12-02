Truxtun Capital rolls out the Wega City Supporters Card, FIDO certified

The Geneva-based fintech combines several technologies in the City Wega mobile app, available now on iOS. The Wega payment solution developed by Truxtun Capital provides customers with mobile, virtual and physical card products. Each customer takes control of their own digital identity and security profile on a mobile phone, while activating security credentials such as personalised codes, customer-selected biometrics, and a FIDO, EMV and Mastercard-compliant secure payment card.

This solution addresses also banks and eFinance institutions, and Financial Service Providers can leverage identity profiles and trusted strong authentication in order to ensure safe message and document deliveries to their customers.

Through Truxtun Capital’s Wega partnership with Manchester City Football Club, fans and interested parties alike can download the iOS City Wega app, available in the UK, and order a Wega City Supporter’s Card.