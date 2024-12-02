TrustPay launches new SEPA Direct Debit product

The new solution allows merchants to collect funds from their customers’ bank accounts directly via a European-wide Direct Debit system, which is available in 34 SEPA countries. The payment method enables faster processing of subscription payments, enabling merchants to settle funds in their TrustPay accounts.

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a payment-integration initiative of the European Union for simplification of bank transfers denominated in EUR. SEPA Direct Debit allows merchants to collect payments from accounts in the 34 SEPA countries and associated territories.

TrustPay is a principal member of Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay and provides secure card payments, cost-effective instant bank transfers and corporate accounts.