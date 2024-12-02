TrustPay introduces new payment gateway to merchants

The payment gateway provides merchants with a streamlined payment overview and transaction processing while aiming to offer their customers the option to safely pay for goods and services online. Moreover, instead of being redirected to a new payment page, the customer stays on the merchant’s website – while the payment form shows as a pop-up.

TrustPay’s new payment gateway for merchants provides the option of customising and modifying the gateway’s design according to their taste, to their website or brand; therefore, the design of a payment form is variable and customisable for every merchant. Except for style and colour customisation, merchants may upload their logo on the payment form instead of the TrustPay logo.

Besides the new redesign, payment notifications are now more detailed and precise, providing more information about each payment. A new payment gateway with original API documentation will be available from 2 September 2019 for all existing and new clients of TrustPay without additional fees.