Trustonic shields GameHubs cryptocurrency wallet

PlayCoin is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency formed to build a strong relationship between users, game creators, social influencers and advertisers.

Trustonic is a joint venture with a mission to protect people’s digital lives by enabling security on all smart connected devices and associated services and applications. By using the Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) solution, the user’s private key is protected by a unique combination of software and hardware in end-users’ devices, providing security for PlayCoin, irrespective of the device used.

TAP also ensures that those devices without a TEE automatically leverage the most sophisticated software protection available, including white box cryptography and code protection techniques.