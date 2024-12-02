Trustonic, Rubean, CCV to develop mPOS solution for cardholder PIN entry on COTS devices

The reason behind this decision is the fact that the companies aim to develop an mPOS solution that accepts high value transactions, by enabling hardware-protected PIN entry on a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) smartphones. Moreover, using a smartphone as a mobile point of sale (mPOS) solution enables traders, small retailers, and SMBs to save money on costly payment acceptance hardware, and facilitate customer satisfaction.

The Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) platform protects mobile applications by securing sensitive code, data, and processes. The platform includes Trustonic’s Trusted User Interface (TUI), which isolates and protects sensitive input and display interactions – like PIN entry – in app UIs. Also, the TAP development toolkit allows developers to develop and deploy apps, delivering protection available whatever the user’s device.

In addition, through CCV’s server platform called acCEPT, both payment intelligence and security-critical elements can be mapped to smartphones via an app, as the payment processing takes place predominantly in the secure PCI-DSS cloud.

At the same time, Rubean protects, personalises, and monitors CCV’s payment terminal client on smartphones in compliance with the payment schemes’ security requirements. As part of Rubean’s infrastructure, TAP protects cardholder’ PIN entry. It also enables high-value transactions and convenience for merchants and consumers.