Trustlys payment solution added to GiGs iGaming platform

The system allows players to optionally register and pay through their online banking accounts in Sweden and Finland. The technology is available to operators on the GiG Core platform, alongside with GiG’s in-house brand Kaboo, and with the online casino brands Omnia Casino and Dreamz. GiG’s Thrills brand is set to launch in Finland, Sweden and Germany in the near future.

Omnias mobile-first offering already went live with Trustlys payment solution in Sweden. Omnia Casino founder, Sam Hobcraft, mentions that every Omnia player will already be pre-checked, age-verified and compliant, meaning instant access to all of their great games and withdrawals in just five minutes.

Trustly is a Sweden-based technology company that develops and sells cross-border online banking payment solutions. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.