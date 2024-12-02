The updated solution is designed to significantly improve user experience by reducing average login times from 48 seconds to under 10 seconds, alongside offering faster transactions, seamless onboarding, and a more personalized player experience.

Originally launched in 2015, Pay N Play® revolutionized the gaming industry by enabling direct integration with players’ bank accounts, allowing payments and onboarding without requiring a logged-in state. The latest upgrade builds on this foundation, incorporating Trustly’s proprietary data engine, Azura.





This advanced system leverages a network effect, enabling users who opt-in with one merchant to be recognized seamlessly across other platforms using Trustly’s technology. The result is faster transactions, reduced friction, and up to a 10% increase in average transaction values.

The upgraded solution allows returning players to log in within 10 seconds and combines the login and deposit processes into a single flow, enabling gameplay in under 20 seconds. For gaming operators, the benefits include improved conversion rates and enhanced player satisfaction, all without requiring additional development for businesses already using Trustly’s platform.

A Trustly representative emphasized that the updates were developed in response to client feedback and focus on addressing key challenges within the gaming sector. The enhancements aim to reduce friction, improve player experiences, and enable rapid adoption.





The focus is on growth

Trustly’s technology is already used by gaming operators such as Bet365, Flutter, William Hill, LeoVegas, and Kindred. With Trustly’s Pay by Bank platform, players can deposit funds directly from their bank accounts while securely sharing data with operators, streamlining processes for both users and businesses.

The new Pay N Play® solution will be piloted with select operators in 2025 before a broader rollout. Trustly continues to grow globally, connecting over 9,000 merchants to 650+ million consumers in 30+ markets through its network of 12,000 banks.