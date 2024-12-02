Trustly to provide Alibaba.coms customers with online banking payments via Ingenico

Trustly’s payment solution is enabled for Alibaba.com through Trustly’s partner, Ingenico, a global payment service provider. For more information about Ingenico, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

This partnership will provide an additional payment method for Alibaba.com’s European buyers. During its initial stage, Alibaba.com will launch Trustly’s bank payments in 16 European markets.

Online banking payments are one of the fastest-growing payment methods in Europe and are expected to surpass credit and debit cards in popularity for ecommerce purchases by 2024, according to the press release. Thus, Trustly’s online transactions aim to fulfill the growing demand for paying directly from ones bank account, as opposed to assuming credit.

