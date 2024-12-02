



Through this collaboration, Trustly and Paytweak aim to deliver a unified payment offering that falls in line with regulatory requirements, merging optimal use, security, and operational efficiency for businesses operating across Europe. The SEPA solution integrates Paytweak’s payment connections into Trustly’s A2A journeys, acting as an extension to the former’s platform capabilities via the latter’s direct and recurring banking infrastructure.











Trustly and Paytweak’s partnership

By working together, Trustly and Paytweak intend to address the complexities posed by recurring payments, including increased costs, fraud, and collection delays. The two companies seek to offer an integrated solution that can be activated without complex development and is personalised to several business cases.

Moreover, Paytweak customers can activate Trustly’s direct bank payments without cards or complex integration. The joint solution is set to enable the provision of recurring and localised payments through a link, with a mobile-first and secure experience. Additionally, the solution is compliant with PSD2 and GDPR standards while also being able to integrate into accounting, collection, or customer support processes. By including Trustly’s direct bank payments into its platform, Paytweak aims to deliver an optimal experience focused on improving the payment journey.

With the solution, businesses across Europe are set to be able to:

Scale their conversion rates;

Minimise fraud through secure bank authentication;

Accelerate collections, without depending on delays related to cards or traditional transfers;

Improve collection operations for field teams, in recovery, or customer service.

The collaboration between Trustly and Paytweak centres on providing a European, simplified, and compliant alternative to existing payment solutions. The two companies aim to advance A2A payments both in France and Europe.

Teaming up with Paytweak comes just a few weeks after Trustly launched Trustly ID across Europe, a biometric technology focused on augmenting the payment experience through efficiency and security. The solution enabled users to verify their identity via their bank, equipping them with the convenience of faster logins by remembering users for future sessions.