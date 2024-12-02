Trustly surpasses EUR 10 billion in total processed volume

In 2017, the company processed 41% of the total payments volume. A factor that drove this growth was Trustly’s expansion across Europe. The company now operates in 29 markets.

Most recently, Flywire, a cross-border payments transfer platform, added Trustly as a preferred payment method.

Trustly is a Swedish technology company, developing and selling online and mobile payment solutions for both B2C and P2P payments.