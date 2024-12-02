Trustly rolls out direct debit payment product in Sweden

Trustly Direct Debit is redefining the way recurring payments are made for subscription services, such as digital music and magazine subscriptions, monthly donations and credit repayments. The new product is based on Trustly’s direct online banking e-payments service and works on both mobile and desktop devices. Trustly Direct Debit is now available for merchants in Sweden.

No software integration is required. The consumer agrees to recurring payments by identifying with Mobile BankID or with their preferred verification method; then money is transferred from the bank account according to the desired interval.

Trustly Direct Debit will reduce e-merchants’ administrative costs of handling traditional direct debit forms, while reducing customer churn. In Sweden, Trustly has the best bank coverage in the market. Since the vast majority of consumers have at least one bank account, e-merchants that offer online banking payments can increase their customer base, improve loyalty and boost customer satisfaction.

