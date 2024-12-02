Trustly processes EUR 3.2 bln of payments in 2016

The 122% growth in payments volumes in 2016 comes on the back of Trustly’s expansion to an additional 21 European countries in late 2015. Trustly offers a new online payment solution to its clients, allowing them to get paid by consumers across all of Europe.

Trustly’s payment solution is proven to drive commercial success for its clients. As an example, Swedish digital bank Avanza enabled Trustly’s real-time deposit service to allow for its customers to top up their accounts from both mobile and desktop in late 2015. Thanks to Trustly’s service, Avanza has since seen a 7% increase in its customer activation rate.

