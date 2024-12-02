Trustly partners with The Swedish Postcode Lottery to optimise payments





Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to optimise the manner in which customers participate in the charity-based lotteries by providing secure, efficient, and fast payment processing services.

In addition, the Swedish Postcode Lottery’s commitment to improving player experience will align with Trustly’s strategy to develop simple, fast, and secure online payments. As a result of integrating Trustly’s services, users will have the possibility to sign up for The Swedish Postcode Lottery using a safe way to register the mandate/Direct Debit, which is fully automated, quick, and safe.







More information on the Trustly x The Swedish Postcode Lottery partnership

According to the official press release, included in the key benefits of participants are the modern direct debit sign-up processes that will take place without the need to remember or manually enter bank details, as well as improved security and reliability. This will be provided by Trustly’s solution that aims to eliminate the need for clients to input sensitive information.

Trustly’s collaboration with The Swedish Postcode Lottery represents another step in a series of partnerships that Trustly has developed with European businesses and government departments. Following this announcement, further product developments are expected to be released in the coming months as well.

Furthermore, both Trustly and The Swedish Postcode Lottery are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.