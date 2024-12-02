Trustly partners with optile to deliver e-payments for international clients

By integrating Trustly’s method for online banking payments into optile’s open payment platform, optile can provide its clients with fast, simple, and secure pay-ins and pay-outs, directly to and from consumer bank accounts.

With optile, Trustly is able to increase its market coverage and serve more consumers with its direct banking technology.

Simplified payment processes are increasingly important for merchants and consumers. With optile’s single global payment interface, online businesses can connect to any preferred payment method, provider, and third party.

In turn, Trustly enables merchants to accept and make online bank payments throughout Europe. The partnership is in line with Trustly’s strategy to offer international online businesses a payment method that is easy to use, cost-efficient, and optimised to meet consumers’ local needs and expectations.

Additionally, since funds are transferred directly from a consumer’s bank account, merchants get instant access to funds and also avoid the risk of chargebacks resulting from credit card fraud. In contrast to other bank payment offerings, Trustly also offers simplified refunds to merchants.

Direct online banking payments are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, where 93% of people use their bank accounts as their primary funding source. With new digital authentication methods in place, the bank account is growing in relevance in Europe, and merchants are looking to accommodate their customers’ payment habits.

