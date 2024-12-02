Following this announcement, the partnership is set to focus on uncovering data-driven insights and actionable tips for ecommerce businesses to optimise their checkout processes.

As digital-native shoppers expect the checkout process to be fast, intuitive, and trustworthy, any friction, whether an unexpected payment failure, lack of preferred transaction capabilities, or unnecessary steps, can result in an unfulfilled purchase. The companies focused on the manner in which the checkout experience can be improved, as it can lead to higher conversion rates, reduced operational costs, significant competitive edge, stronger customer loyalty, and lower card abandonment.











More information on the Trustly x Mollie partnership

The companies also focused on the manner in which businesses can accelerate their development process through checkout optimisation. According to Mollie, 81% of shoppers consider a quick and efficient checkout a critical benefit that a merchant can offer, as even a minor inconvenience can drive them away. The research also provided ways to streamline checkout and keep conversions high, including eliminating manual entry with user recognition (allowing returning customers to skip sign-ins and use saved payment details, making the shopping experience more secure) and offer the right payment options (by delivering diverse options, such as digital wallets, instant bank transfers, and BNPL solutions, businesses can provide clients with the possibility to complete their purchases securely and quickly).

In addition, businesses can personalise the checkout in order to boost loyalty, as companies that provide personalisation can significantly improve user trust and retention. Furthermore, by showing location-based payment preferences, firms can offer local payment methods and preferred currencies in order to make transactions feel more familiar and secure, while also leveraging AI-driven transaction routing, as smart payment touting directs transactions through the optimal processing networks to maximise approval rates.

At the same time, businesses can use Open Banking to cut costs and improve trust, as card declines are a hidden revenue drain. As Open Banking is gaining traction for companies as a cost-effective solution that gets rid of intermediaries and minimises transaction failures, A2A also bypasses traditional card networks and unlocks faster and protected transactions. The benefits also include instant processing (faster settlements improve cash flow and reduce delays), stronger security (the payments that are authorised directly through a bank reduce fraud risks), and lower fees (in order to eliminate card network fees that are translated into significant cost savings).



