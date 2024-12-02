Trustly partners payment solution iDEAL in the Netherlands

iDEAL is the online payment method of choice for Dutch consumers. It is an open scheme based on a collection of regulatory and technical arrangements between payment service providers and transaction processors.

Currently, over 75 payment service providers offer iDEAL services to merchants and other beneficiaries, such as utilities and governments. iDEAL builds on the existing online banking platforms that bank customers are familiar with. Over 200 million transactions are processed through iDEAL annually and more than half of all online purchases made by Dutch consumers are paid for with iDEAL.

As an iDEAL CPSP certificate holder, Trustly will now be able to offer payment solutions to merchants for consumers of Dutch banks including, ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, ING, Knab, Rabobank, Regiobank, SNS Bank, Triodos Bank and Van Lanschot Bankiers. And through Trustly, Dutch consumers will now be able to shop across Europe using the most popular payment scheme iDEAL.