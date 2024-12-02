Trustly offers Boozt.com online banking payment method

Trustly is an online banking payment method preferred by Nordic consumers, along with invoice and card. In case of chargebacks, funds are returned to the bank account from which the payment was made without the need for manual administration on the merchant side.

Recently, Trustly launched Trustly Direct Debit payment product for recurring purchases such as subscriptions services and one-click payments.

Trustly Direct Debit will reduce e-merchants’ administrative costs of handling traditional direct debit forms, while reducing customer churn.

For more information about Trustly please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.