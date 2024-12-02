Trustly launches invoice payments automation system

With Trustly’s new Pay Your Invoice product, consumers can pay their invoice using a Trustly bank transfer. To do so, consumers can just click ‘Pay invoice’ from the merchant’s portal, select which of their bank accounts they wish to pay from, and sign the payment with Mobile BankID. Consumers who have registered a digital direct debit mandate through Trustly can schedule the date of future payments with just one click.

This flow simplifies the traditional invoice payment flow, in which consumers receive an invoice by mail or email and then log into their online bank and manually enter long receiving account numbers and OCR numbers, leaving much room for error.

Trustly’s solution lets ecommerce merchants own the post-purchase experience, increasing the number of consumer touchpoints and opportunities for retargeting. It also helps merchants and finance providers solve reconciliation issues and reduce administrative costs associated with processing invoices.