Trustly expands into 21 new European markets

This development provides its merchants with the best coverage for online payments. European consumers are now able to use Trustly to shop online and across borders instantaneously from their bank accounts. Having successfully processed transactions for partner merchants during 2015 in 21 new European countries, Trustly is now increasing its capabilities in these markets in line with merchant demand.

The company’s geographical coverage now comprises the following countries: Austria, Germany, Norway, Belgium, Greece, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Portugal, Croatia, Ireland, Romania, Czech Republic, Italy, Slovakia, Cyprus, Latvia, Slovenia, Denmark, Lithuania, Spain, Estonia, Luxembourg, Sweden, Finland, Malta, UK, France and Netherlands.