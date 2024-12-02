Trustly enriches Qliro payments offer through partnership

Qliro offers payments services for several of the Nordic region’s largest online retailers including CDON.com, Nelly.com and Gymgrossisten. Through this partnership, initiated after a successful trial period in the first part of 2017, Trustly will become a permanent online banking option for Qliro’s checkout service, Qliro One.

Qliro One was launched in 2016 as an online checkout service providing retailers with an alternative to existing payment solutions. With Trustly integrated as a payment option in Qliro One, retailers can now let their customers pay directly from their bank account.

For more information about Trustly, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.