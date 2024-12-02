Trustly, Collector Bank to offer Nordic merchants instant bank payments

With Trustly’s online banking payment solution, Collector’s merchants can enable their Nordic customers to pay with a method they are familiar with. Collector can also offer high payment limits as well as instant refunds.

According to the press release, in Finland, nearly 1 in 3 shoppers prefer to pay directly from their online bank. Moreover, online banking payments are also one of the fastest-growing payment methods in EMEA, set to overtake both credit and debit cards in popularity by 2022.

For more information about Trustly, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.