



Point & Pay is using Trustly’s Pay by Bank tools to enable single sign-on with banks, offering an optimal method for paying government obligations and reducing the occurrence of returned checks.











By integrating their technologies, Trustly and Point & Pay verify bank accounts in real-time, using customers' online banking credentials through single sign-on. This process confirms routing information and the availability of funds, which is expected to improve payment success rates for both customers and government agencies. It offers an augmented accuracy compared with legacy e-check and ACH workflows. Additionally, Trustly’s process is secured by a patented split-token security process that is safer than traditional methods that require manual entry of account information.

Trustly’s Pay by Bank solution is fully aligned with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) Section 1033 ruling on Open Banking. This CFPB 1033 compliant payment solution uses Open Banking connectors to authenticate and verify accounts, ensuring that Trustly’s Pay by Bank solution delivers a transparent and user-friendly experience while meeting the growing demand for secure, frictionless government payment workflows.





