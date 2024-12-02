Trusted Key raises USD 3 mln seed round

Founded by former executives at Microsoft and Oracle, Trusted Key turns real-world identities into a secure digital wallet that gives companies an identity mechanism that doesn’t require passwords, pins, or multi-factor authentication.

Trusted Key has built an enterprise solution to prevent identity fraud, boost security and consumer experience with password-less authentication and transaction authorization. This helps organizations streamline customer acquisition on digital channels while meeting business and regulatory requirements.

Trusted Key’s identity proofing platform offers organizations a customizable infrastructure that can be deployed on various blockchains that best suits their needs, while integrating with existing applications.