Trusona upgrades authentication solution with anti-replay tech

The system, called Trusona Executive, is designed to replace one-time password tokens, and addresses sensitive authentication applications, such as performing wire transfers, or even opening new accounts. The system can be used not only for mobile app or website authentication, but for desktop as well, by prompting the user to scan a QR code using the mobile app.

End users register for the system by scanning a driver’s license or passport, and for each subsequent authentication session, they either enter a PIN or scan their fingerprint, and take another picture of the identity document to prove that it’s in their possession.

Now, the system has been upgraded with patent-pending “anti-replay” technology, according to Mobile ID world. Whenever an ID document is scanned for authentication, the service checks not only the ID information it contains, but also analyses metadata concerning things like what time the picture was taken and the document’s position with respect to the camera.

This type of information should change for each session, so if the system ever detects the same data being re-used, it will issue an alert to the party relying on the authentication session.