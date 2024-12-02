Trusona extends its Partner Network ecosystem

Trusona has already established relationships with a number of service partners, including adaQuest, SolBurst, and Sparkhound as well as technology partners, including ForgeRock, Microsoft, and Ping Identity. The program plays an essential role in extending Trusona’s reach and impact across many industries, including financial services, commerce, healthcare and media.

The partner program currently offers two tracks: Service Partners, which includes referral partners, resellers and system integrators that support customers with adoption, implementation and customization; and Technology Partners, which includes software solution vendors, as well as customer and UX design experts that offer customers seamless integration and customization of Trusona. Trusona integrates with digital identity companies including ForgeRock, Ping Identity, Okta and Microsoft to offer access to a wide range of solutions that extend the impact of Trusona and meet customer needs.