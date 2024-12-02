TruRating, PAX simplify customer feedback for retailers

TruRating’s point-of-payment customer feedback software is now integrated with PAX’s terminal range, beginning with the PX5 and PX7 models, giving PAX clients the ability to ask customer feedback questions on the terminal at checkout.

TruRating specialises in customer experience insights, with a particular focus on retail and hospitality industries. As the feedback is collected at point of payment, in-store or online, every response is linked to transaction data. The company was founded in 2014 and has since expanded operations to Australia, Canada, and the US.