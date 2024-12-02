TruRating, Datacap partner for POS solution

TruRating provides easy-to-understand insights via an online dashboard and mobile app and represents the newest release in Datacap’s offering. Their point-of-sale partners will be able to deliver TruRating to their merchants.

TruRating was launched in 2014 to help merchants understand the “silent majority” of customers who do not leave feedback. As customers check out, they can answer a quick, one-question prompt on the payment terminal to share their thoughts across a variety of segments.

Earlier in February 2018, the payment security provider Bluefin Payment Systems partnered with Datacap Systems and Monetary to provide its encryption solution to POS merchants.