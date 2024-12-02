TruNarrative to facilitate customer onboarding for Tally

TruNarrative’s platform solution aims to assist Tally in building bespoke journeys for its KYC, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and sanctions checks, plus document verification. The integration will provide Tally with an adaptable customer onboarding process with the independence to tweak the process without requiring IT resources.

Tally or TallyMoney is a banking app and a physical- asset currency that is designed to offer an alternative physical asset currency for everyday spending through its platform. After the integration, Tally is expected to be equipped with the ability to manage its client onboarding strategy, case, and exceptions management.