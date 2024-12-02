TruNarrative taps Jumio for fraud detection and customer onboarding services

Trunarrative is a global company specialized in the financial crime space with Identity verification and fraud management and compliance solutions. Their approach harnesses artificial intelligence, in data-rich systems capable of learning. Legacy technology constrains current IDV, KYC, fraud and money laundering detection systems.

The partnership enables TruNarrative’s existing client base and prospects to embed Jumio’s identity verification solutions into their TruNarrative configuration for account set-up process, KYC compliance, and financial crime detection in a single, unified platform.

Jumio’s global presence also enables TruNarrative’s customers to check the validity of ID documents and provide an automated identity proofing solution that covers more than 200 countries and territories. Jumio’s technology leverages a proprietary blend of advanced technologies, including AI, OCR, computer vision and biometrics.