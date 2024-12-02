The team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) is not an official government agency but a group within the administration tasked with reducing federal expenditures. Reports indicate that Doge members have been given access to sensitive personal data belonging to millions of Americans.

Sources suggest that tensions have emerged within federal agencies, particularly the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), where two officials were allegedly placed on leave following disputes over access to restricted information. The White House and the Treasury Department have not provided comments on the matter.

Treasury and USAID report internal disruptions

Shortly after President Donald Trump introduced Doge, its members began working within multiple federal agencies to implement spending reductions. Musk, who played a role in forming the team, has brought in associates from his private companies and Silicon Valley to assist in the effort.

The Treasury division that Doge has accessed processes approximately USD 6 trillion in payments annually, covering Social Security disbursements, government salaries, and Congressional allocations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent approved the access on Friday, the same day David Lebryk, a longtime Treasury official, was placed on administrative leave and subsequently retired. According to the New York Times, Lebryk had strongly opposed granting Doge access to the payment system, which is typically handled by a limited number of Treasury staff.

USAID has also experienced disruptions, with its website becoming inaccessible since Saturday and its social media accounts appearing deactivated. The Washington Post reported that two senior security officials were placed on leave after opposing Doge members' attempts to enter a secure facility used for classified information storage.

In response to concerns about unauthorised data access, Doge officials stated on social media that no classified materials were retrieved without appropriate security clearance.