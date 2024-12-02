Trulioo raises USD 70 million in funding

The funding round was led by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, with participation from Citi Ventures, Santander InnoVentures and existing investor American Express Ventures, and USD 10 million in unannounced follow-on funding from early investors Blumberg Capital and BDC Capital from 2018. This brings Trulioo’s total capital investment since 2011 to USD 96.6 million.

The funding round will lead the company into its next growth phase, including scaling up operations in new markets to tackle today’s global problems associated with verifying identities, furthering financial inclusion and safeguarding trust and privacy.

The company serves customers in a wide range of industries including technology, banking, retail, payments, online marketplaces and social media networks. By integrating with Trulioo’s API, organizations are able to instantly verify the identities of more than two-thirds of the world’s population. Trulioo’s GlobalGateway gives organizations real-time access to hundreds of data sources, allowing them to stay compliant with AML and customer due diligence requirements around the world.

Trulioo is a global identity verification company that offers instant electronic identity and address verification for its users. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.