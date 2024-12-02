Trulioo now able to verify customers in Bahrain, Georgia, Iceland, and Qatar

This extends the company’s identity verification capabilities to four countries facing significant fraud and money laundering challenges.

In recent months, all four countries have committed to making a concerted effort to strengthen their fight against money laundering, estimated to cost the world between USD 800 billion to USD 2 trillion annually. For Bahrain and Iceland, this move follows recent assessments completed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which recommended Iceland do more to combat the laundering of illegitimate funds.

Meanwhile, Qatar, which boasts a low crime rate, is also combatting rising fraud and money laundering by means of a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both the General Authority of Customers and the Financial Information Unit. Furthermore, Georgia is participating in an EU partnership program to control money laundering and terrorist financing in accordance with European and international standards.

The new ability to verify customers in these four countries extends verification capabilities to the countries’ 8+ million combined residents and helps to further Trulioo’s mission to provide cross-border Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML)-compliant identity verification for every individual around the globe.

Developed to help businesses automate their customer onboarding processes and comply with AML and KYC requirements, GlobalGateway powers fraud prevention and compliance systems for hundreds of financial institutions, payment companies, banks and online marketplaces worldwide. With GlobalGateway, organizations have real-time access to more than 400 data sources – such as credit bureau, government, mobile, consumer, and banking data from around the world – to instantly verify five billion people in more than 100 countries.

Trulioo is a global identity verification company that offers instant electronic identity and address verification for its users.