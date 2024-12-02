Trulioo launches front-end tool to access its API – GlobalGateway

Trulioo’s marketplace of global identity data and services, GlobalGateway, helps organizations comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements by automating Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows.

EmbedID is particularly designed for developers building fintech solutions, who need to create a separate customer onboarding process for each and every country their customers are in, as regulatory requirements differ across countries. With EmbedID, businesses can verify customers in real-time across multiple markets, while supporting country-specific AML/KYC requirements.

Trulioo is a global identity verification company that offers instant electronic identity and address verification for its users. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.