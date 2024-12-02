Trulioo extends identity verification services to Poland

Used by organisations around the world to verify five billion people and 250 million business entities, GlobalGateway helps them comply with regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML, mitigate risk and prevent fraud.

Polands banking sector is the largest in the Central and Eastern European regions. Recently, the Polish government created a regulatory sandbox to allow fintech startups and legacy financial institutions to test out new products and innovations.

Trulioos foray into Europe is part of its larger international plans. In January 2019, the company announced its GlobalGateway is also supported in Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Trulioo is a global identity verification company that offers instant electronic identity and address verification for its users. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.