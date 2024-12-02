Trulioo extends identity verification services to Malta

Organisations can now use GlobalGateway, Trulioo’s marketplace of identity data and services, to verify the identities of individuals and businesses in Malta. GlobalGateway digitises and automates due diligence processes to help meet compliance requirements such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules.

The development comes at a significant time, given the regulatory environment in Malta; as one of the first countries in the world to create a national regulatory framework for virtual currencies, the country is quickly becoming a cryptocurrency hub. Likewise, Malta is also emerging as an important location for gaming companies, with major gaming companies moving their operations there. In 2018, the Maltese Gaming Authority (MGA) announced the Gaming Act, which calls for strict adherence to KYC and AML laws.

Trulioo added four other new countries to its global identity verification coverage – Bangladesh, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland in 2019. The company’s goal is to verify the entire global adult population so that everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to the opportunities created by today’s borderless online economy. To find out more about the company in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.