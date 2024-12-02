Trulioo can now verify the identity of five billion people

Developed for an international market, Trulioo’s GlobalGateway helps businesses meet a diverse range of compliance requirements while mitigating risk and preventing fraud

In the UK specifically, 1.5 million adults remain unbanked, despite being ranked ninth in terms of banking inclusion by the World Bank. Internationally and in the UK, the unbanked have little to no affiliation to the traditional banking system – many do not have bank accounts, credit cards or loans. From this underserved group, 1.5 billion are unbanked solely due to their inability to prove their identity through a valid birth certificate, passport or proof of residence.

With GlobalGateway, Trulioo clients have real-time access to more than 400 reliable data sources – such as credit bureau, government, utility, consumer, and banking data from around the world, to instantly verify five billion people.

Earlier this year, in an effort to verify customers in hard-to-reach markets and further its fight to bridge the financial inclusion gap, Trulioo released Mobile ID capabilities, a source for AML/KYC compliance and fraud detection.