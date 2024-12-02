Trulioo assists Refinitiv to fight financial crime

The partnership aims to deliver solutions that will help financial institutions across the globe reduce fraud and financial crime by verifying billions of customers online while adhering to anti-money laundering and Know-Your-Customer regulations.

Trulioo operates a Digital Identity Network that provides instant access to over 400 procured, vetted, and trusted data sources around the world. Deploying security and privacy standards combined with innovations in AI, biometrics and cloud computing, Trulioo’s GlobalGateway solution has access to information on more than 5 billion people. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.

Refinitiv provides data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect the global financial markets community - fighting financial crime.